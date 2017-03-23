Man Behind Bars After Sexually Assaulting A Child

Police have arrested a man in Iredell County after determining that he had sexually assaulted a child.

The suspect, 31-year-old Michael Anthony Pizza has also been convicted in the past of other crimes. These crimes have included assault with a deadly weapon, and assault on a female. The investigation in this case took place over the course of about two months after an initial report came to police at the end of January regarding the sexual assault of a child by someone that the family knew.

Police conducted interviews with the suspect along with several other witnesses, eventually identifying Pizza as the suspect.

Pizza was then charged with five counts of sexual offense with a child, and five counts of indecent liberties with a child. He was placed under a $1 million bond, and booked into Iredell County Detention Center.