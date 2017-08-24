Man Breaks Into Rock Hill Hotel and Assaults Occupants

One suspect has been arrested after he broke into a Rock Hill hotel room and assaulted one of the occupants.

The assault occurred at the Hillside Inn on Anderson Road in Rock Hill on Wednesday. According to reports, the suspect had arrived at the hotel room and began kicking violently on the door. Surveillance footage later reviewed by police showed the man breaking into the room while three of the occupants ran out.

The suspect, who was later identified as 39-year-old Antoine Lakida Hightower, was armed with a plastic BB gun and a brick. Hightower chased another of the occupants from the room brandishing these two weapons, and assaulted him. The victim was slammed to the ground, while the suspect beat him with the BB gun until it split in two.

The victim ran back into the room and was pursued by the suspect who hit him several more times with the brick.

The victim later told police that he had not known the man who had come bursting into the room. He described him as being a black male with bruises and blood all over his body and a bad eye. Hightower was arrested on Wednesday and charged with attempted murder, two counts of first-degree burglary, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and four counts of kidnapping.