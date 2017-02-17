Man Brings 2-Year-Old Daughter to a Drug Deal

A man was arrested after bringing his 2-year-old daughter with him to a drug deal.

The man, William Jarvis, had taken the child with him along with his girlfriend to the site of the drug deal. The girlfriend, Trisha Forester, was charged as well for being at the scene and taking part in the crime. Shortly after the alleged drug deal, Jarvis overdosed on drugs and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Jarvis was later taken to Mecklenburg County Jail where he is still currently being held on $10,000 secured bond.