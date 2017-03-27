Man Busted After Smoking Marijuana While at a Drive-Through

A man was busted by police this week after witnesses at a drive-through noticed the driver of a vehicle smoking pot.

The incident occurred on Sunday evening at approximately 9:40 p.m. at a Burger King in Rock Hill. Police were called to the restaurant which was located on Saluda Street, after a witness contacted police saying that the occupants of a car in the drive-through were smoking a marijuana blunt.

When officers arrived at the scene, they identified the suspect vehicle and pulled it over. Inside they found several occupants including 23-year-old Jerrod Raheem Emerson. One of the people in the car admitted to smoking the marijuana, saying that they had all just finished.

After a search of the vehicle, officers found .31 grams of cocaine, a stolen gun, and two marijuana blunts.

Police charged Emerson with cocaine possession, marijuana possession, possession of a stolen gun, and unlawful carrying of a pistol.