Man Charged After 8-Year-Old Struck By Vehicle

A man has been charged after an 8-year-old child was struck by a vehicle on Tuesday afternoon.

According to reports, the child was near Farm Pond KinderCare in the 5700 block of Farm Pond Lane at around 5:00 p.m. when the incident occurred.

Reports indicated that a bus was stopped and was letting children off when the child got off and attempted to cross the street. A vehicle then struck the 8-year-old, causing serious injury.

The child was rushed to Carolinas Medical Center Main Campus where she is being treated for life-threatening injuries.

Police have charged the driver of that vehicle, who was identified as 24-year-old Charles Lamonte Samuel, with the incident. He has been charged with failure to stop for a stopped bus and reckless driving to endanger.

CMS released a statement saying that they are conducting an internal investigation to ensure that all safety measures were followed. CMPD also continues their investigations into the incident.