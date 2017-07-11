Man Charged After Being Connected to 2005 Homicide

Police have charged a man who was connected to a 2005 homicide.

The case had remained a cold one until February of this year when the case was reopened in light of the interviews of several people who were witnesses to the crime.

The crime occurred in November of 2005. The victim, Narayan Reddy Yalla, was found with gunshot wounds in the 100 block of Hilary Circle after reports of an armed robbery and shooting brought police to the area. Yalla was taken to Carolinas Medical Center where he died from his wounds.

At the time of these new charges, the suspect, 40-year-old Jamell Lashon Alexander, was already in custody in the North Carolina Department of Corrections. He was brought to Mecklenburg County and served with the arrest warrants in connection to the homicide.

Alexander was charged with murder, two counts of armed robbery, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.