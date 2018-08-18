Man Charged After Breaking Into Woman’s Home

A man has been charged after he broke into a woman’s home.

The suspect was still inside the home when the woman arrived. The incident occurred on Thursday at a home on Chestnut Grove Road in Iredell County. At around 12:15, she returned home and walked inside to find the suspect lurking inside the home.

The man fled the scene, but police later identified him as 23-year-old Devonta Rankin.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest in connection with the incident. According to police, he is also wanted for a break-in at a home on Wallace Springs Road. The outstanding warrants are for two counts of felony breaking and entering, two counts of larceny after breaking and entering, felony larceny of a firearm, and felony attempted breaking and entering of a building.

Added to these charges is an additional charge of felony breaking and entering for the most recent case.

The suspect has not been caught, and Iredell County Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Iredell County Sheriff's Office at 704-878-3100.