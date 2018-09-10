Man Charged After Children Ate Brownies Laced With Marijuana

A man has been charged in Iredell County after he admitted to lacing brownies with marijuana, sending four children and two adults to the hospital.

The incident happened at a party on Sunday. According to police reports, a call reporting a drug overdose came in later in the day after the family had arrived home. Police arrived at the family’s home after the call to find several children suffering from signs of a marijuana overdose. One of the children, a 4-year-old, was in distress when police arrived.

Three other children including two 6-year-old children and a 9-year-old were also ill. All four children were rushed to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem to be treated.

Police said that two adults in the home were also suffering from similar symptoms.

The family had been at the home of a relative earlier in the day and had eaten brownies. The relative, identified as 40-year-old Justin Neal French, admitted to police that he had baked brownies that had been laced with marijuana. He told police that the batter must have gotten accidentally mixed in with the brownies that he had served the family.

As a result of the incident, French was charged with four counts of misdemeanor child abuse, four counts of felony sell/deliver a controlled substance to a minor under 13, four counts of aggravated misdemeanor possession of marijuana, one count of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, and one count of misdemeanor maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance.

French was arrested and booked into jail under a $300,000 bond.