Man Charged After Running Red Light, Killing One and Injuring Four

A man has been charged after he ran a red light, resulting in the death of one person, and the injuries of five others.

The incident occurred in west Charlotte at the intersection of West Boulevard and Billy Graham Parkway early on Sunday morning. According to police reports, the driver was 24-year-old Roberto Juarez Ruiz. He was driving his 2012 Dodge Charger from the Old Steele Creek Road area and passed through the intersection while going at high speeds. The light was red at the time.

Ruiz first struck a black 2004 BMW that was being driven by 18-year-old Zandria Lumanu Sapu. Ruiz’s car then continued over onto southbound Billy Graham Parkway where it struck a grey 2013 Dodge Avenger. The Dodge Avenger was being driven by 43-year-old Damion Leval Wyke. Finally, Ruiz’s vehicle struck 32-year-old Jonathan Ryan Davis’s 2013 Nissan and at last came to a rest.

Injured in the crash were Sapu, who went to the hospital with minor injuries, Wyke and a passenger in his vehicle, who sustained minor injuries, and Ruiz, who also sustained a minor injury. 18-year-old Destani Breanna May, who was travelling in Sapu’s car as a passenger, was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead at the hospital as a result of the injuries.

In addition to speeding, Ruiz appeared to be under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash. As a result, Ruiz has been charged with driving under the influence, driving without a license, and felony death by motor vehicle.

After investigations, Sapu was also charged in the incident with driving under after consumption under the age of 21.