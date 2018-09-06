Man Charged After Woman Was Strangled, Beat, Poisoned, and Abandoned

A man has been charged after being accused of strangling, beating, poisoning, and later abandoning a woman in a remote location.

The attack began at a home in north Charlotte. According to police, the suspect, identified as 28-year-old Jonathan Collins, began the attack by strangling the woman multiple times. He then struck her over the heat with a heavy pan and put her in an enclosed garage with a running vehicle.

The garage filled with carbon monoxide, poisoning the woman. Collins then put the woman in a vehicle and drove her to Anson County where she was abandoned.

The woman was found still alive by Anson police. They rushed the woman to a local hospital where she was treated for the poisoning and her injuries.

Police were able to identify and arrest Collins. He was taken into custody on Tuesday in Union County and was transported to Mecklenburg County Jail.

Collins was charged with attempted murder, assault by strangulation, kidnapping, and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and inflicting serious injury.