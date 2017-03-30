Man Charged for Mount Holly Murder

A man has been charged for a murder that took place in Mount Holly on Wednesday night.

The incident occurred at approximately 8:15 p.m. on Wednesday night. Police were called to the scene after reports of an assault with a deadly weapon. When police arrived at the area on Woodcliffe Lane, they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

The man was taken to the hospital for treatment of his wounds, but was later pronounced dead.

Police identified the suspect as 34-year-old Josiah Russell Philpott. According to reports, the victim was involved in an altercation with the suspect. Police say the two knew each other. Philpott remained on the scene and was charged with second-degree murder after police arrived on the scene. He was taken to Gaston County Jail where he is being held without bond.