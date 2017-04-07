Man Charged for Murder of Charlotte Woman

A man was arrested on Friday and charged with the murder of a Charlotte woman.

41-year-old Leroy “Jay” Anthony Cooper III was the suspect in the murder of 34-year-old Jennifer Renee Smith who was killed on Wednesday afternoon. Police were called to a home in the 12300 block of Verdant Court for a welfare check. When they arrived they found the victim. Medic pronounced her dead at the scene. Police did not release any information as to how she was killed.

Police suspected Cooper in the killing, and obtained a warrant for his arrest on Thursday. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police partnered with Greensboro police to successfully track the suspect down in Greensboro on Friday. He was arrested and transported back to Charlotte on the same day. Cooper was charged with first-degree murder.