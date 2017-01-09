Man Charged for Wreck that Killed Three

A man was charged this week for the head-on collision north of Chester that caused three deaths this past October.

In October, the man Joseph Knox, was driving a van with one passenger. He was under the influence at the time, and was driving on Highway 72. He was near Enix Road right after midnight when he reportedly drove the van off the road, and then tried to swerve his car back into his lane, but turned it into the oncoming traffic instead, striking a truck.

The truck’s two occupants, Willie Perry and Sir Lawrence Darby, were both killed as well as the passenger in Knox’s van, Tony Roof.

Knox himself was critically injured and Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte.

The man, Joseph Knox, is now being charged with a felony DUI that caused death.