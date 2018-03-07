Man Charged in 1990s Teen Rape Case

A man has been charged in a teenage rape case that dates back to the 1990s.

According to police reports, the two rape cases occurred on October 16, 1990, and on February 4, 1994. The first assault took place on Samuel street. Police reported that an 18-year-old victim was approached by the suspect. The suspect then robbed her and sexually assaulted her before fleeing the scene.

The second case was reported as occurring in the 2400 block of North Tyron Street. A suspect approached a 17-year-old victim at a bus stop at the location. The suspect was in his vehicle at the time, and grabbed the victim, forcing her into the car. He then took her to another area where he assaulted her.

Police recently received sufficient evident using DNA technology to identify the suspect in both cases as 56-year-old Warren Lee Caldwell. Caldwell was already a registered sex offender from a conviction of indecent liberties with a child dating back to 2002, and has more than 50 arrests on his record.

In these two most recent cases, Caldwell has been charged with two counts of second-degree rape, common law robbery, and one count of first-degree kidnapping.