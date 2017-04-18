Man Charged in Iredell County For Sexually Assaulting a Child

A man in Iredell County was charged this week after sexually assaulting a child.

Reports indicated that police received their original information on March 24 after the suspect, Khali Amir Holmes had performed an illegal act of statutory rape on a child. After receiving the tip, police moved to apprehend and arrest the suspect.

After conducting investigations in the case, investigators determined that Holmes had raped the same child on not just one, but several occasions, exacerbating the offense and his charges.

As a result, Holmes has been charged with statutory rape as well as four counts of statutory sexual offense of a child. He was arrested and and is being held under a $300,000 bond.