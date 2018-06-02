Man Charged Three Years After Rock Hill Murder

A man has been charged for a Rock Hill murder three years after the fact.

The incident took place on June 4, 2015. According to reports, the suspect fired the shots that killed 29-year-old LaCharles Govan. The body of the victim was discovered at the Jersusalem Baptist Church on Steele Street in Fort Mill.

Investigations began on the incident, but a suspect was not identified until three years later. Police identified 33-year-old Eric Neal Patton as the suspect in the case. They did not release details of how police were led to Patton.

The suspect was already serving an 18 year sentence for other crimes that were unconnected with this case. He had been charged and convicted of armed robbery and intimidating a witness in addition to drugs and weapons charges. On Friday he was additionally charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in connection to the killing.

If convicted, Patton will face a possible sentence of life without parole in addition to his current sentence.

Patton was transported from prison to Fort Mill on Friday to be served with the warrant. The court date is currently unknown, but members of the victim’s family expressed gratitude for knowing at last that the suspect is behind bars.