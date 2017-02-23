Man Charged With Arson After Setting Fires in York County Bathrooms

A man was arrested after going on an arson spree in bathrooms in several York County businesses.

On Wednesday afternoon, police began getting calls that a man had been going into bathrooms in local businesses and setting fires in trash cans. The first call came just before 2:30 p.m. from a business on York Road. Within the course of an afternoon, four other businesses on this road called with the same report.

After the fifth call, members of the Kings Mountain Police Department were able to find and apprehend the suspect, Thomas Jeffery Weathers.

Weathers, who is living in Kings Mountain but is from Gastonia originally, was charged with arson of personal property and two counts of burning other buildings. He was brought to the Cleveland County Detention Center where he received his charges.