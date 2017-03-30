Man Charged With Attempted Murder in York

A man in York has been charged with attempted murder after shooting at a woman while she was with her three children this week.

According to reports, the incident occurred on March 28 just off of North Mountain Street. The woman told police that she had agreed to give 24-year-old Timothy Jamarc Meeks a ride home in her car. When the woman reached the suspect’s house, he began to get out of the car. Reports indicated that as he got out of the vehicle, his phone fell to the ground and became damaged.

Angry about his phone, he pulled a handgun out and began firing it. The woman drove away, but as she did so heard gunshots. She heard a final shot as she was pulling onto California street.

Two of the bullets hit the car. Police had discovered two holes in her vehicle including one that had gone through the fender and into the tire, deflating it.

The woman said she was with her three children, ages 5, 4, and 2, at the time of the shooting.

Meeks was arrested and was booked into York Detention Center with a $1,465 bond. He was charged with attempted murder, malicious damage to property, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.