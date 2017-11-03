Man Charged with August Homicide

A man has been charged with a murder that occurred in August in Charlotte.

The homicide, which was the 55th of the year in Charlotte, occurred in the 6700 block of E. Independence Boulevard on August 8 in the evening. According to reports, the victim, 25-year-old Kyyri De Ji Marquis Doggette was found inside his vehicle at around 7:18 p.m. He was suffering from gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

After several months of investigation, police were able to establish enough probable cause to arrest 23-year-old Andre Earl Brooks for the homicide. The arrest occurred on Thursday. On Friday, the suspect was charged with murder, shooting into occupied property and inflicting serious injury, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

According to police reports, Brooks is certainly no stranger to the law and has been arrested on many other occasions.

Brooks is currently in custody in Mecklenburg County Jail. His first court appearance is on November 3.

Anyone with information on this or any other crime is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.