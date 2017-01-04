Man Charged With Charlotte Bank Robberies

A man has been charged with two bank robberies that happened on December 30th.

The man, who is Thomas Hammond, age 51, has been accused of committing two separate crimes on Friday. He has been charged with common law robbery and attempted common law robbery.

The first incident was in northeast Charlotte at Fifth Third Bank on JM Keyenes Drive. Hammond entered the bank, approached a teller, and handed them a note that demanded money. However, Hammond left the bank before any money was brought to him.

On the same day, at 4:00 in the afternoon he entered another bank, Woodforest Bank located in the Walmart on North Tyron Street. Police say that he approached another teller, demanded money, received the money, and then exited.

Police from the CMPD were able to apprehend and arrest the suspect on Tuesday.