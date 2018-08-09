Man Charged With Hit and Run after Hitting CMPD Cruiser

A man has been charged with a hit and run after striking a CMPD cruiser.

The incident happened in University City in the 2900 block of North Graham Street on Thursday. According to reports, the suspect was driving his SUV in the area when he sideswiped the cruiser.

The suspect did not stop at the scene, but rather kept driving until he lost control of the car and struck a telephone pole. The man was apprehended immediately afterwards. He received non-life-threatening injuries that were treated by Medic on the scene.

Police said that no other injuries occurred as a result of the incident.