Man Charged with Involuntary Manslaughter After Fatal Charlotte Wreck

A man was charged with involuntary manslaughter after a 6-year-old child died Wednesday night following a car accident that occurred on Friday night.

The man, Olivin Manuel Tejada-Salguero, 28, who was a friend of the family, was driving a 2005 Ford minivan with 6-year-old Elvin Alejandro Suazo as a passenger. Shortly before 5:00 p.m. on Friday, Tejada-Salguero failed to stop at a red light on North Tyron Street and Craighead Road, and as a result, struck a 1998 Dodge Dakota that was going the opposite direction.

Niether alcohol nor speed were a factor, but Tejada-Salguero was unlicensed, and was driving with the child not properly secured. Suazo was not wearing a seatbelt or sitting in a child seat at the time.

After the accident on Friday, police took Tejada-Salguero into custody and charged him with driving with no operator’s license, a red light violation, reckless driving, and misdemeanor child abuse. However, after the death of the child on Wednesday night, charges of involuntary manslaughter were added.

The driver of the other vehicle had minor and non-life-threatening injuries, and Tejada-Salguero was uninjured.