Man Charged With June 21 Murder

A man has been charged in connection to a murder that took place on June 21.

The incident happened in east Charlotte in the 1900 block of Milton Road. Police were called to the scene after a jogger found a body near a dumpster at the location.

The victim, who was identified as 51-year-old Jose Mario Chicas, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigations began to track down the killer, and on Thursday police identified the suspect as 29-year-old Jessie Daniel Benton. He was arrested and charged with murder and armed robbery.

Police did not give any more details relating to the murder accusation, but Benton has been charged and convicted in Mecklenburg County before on charges of larceny as well as breaking and entering.