Man Charged With Local Teen’s Murder

A man was charged this week with the shooting of a high school student from East Meck High School in Charlotte.

The victim, 18-year-old Christian Isaac Allen, was shot after an altercation at a resident in south Charlotte. The home was located on Kelford Lane. Police later identified 22-year-old Carlos Olguin as the man Allen had been fighting with.

According to witness reports of individuals at the party, Olguin had brought a gun to the party and was showing it off to other party-goers. Witnesses report that everyone was uncomfortable with Olugin carrying the gun around. Shortly before 11:00 p.m., police received the call that someone had been shot.

Allen was taken to the hospital, and later died of his injuries. Olguin was later identified as the suspect, apprehended by police, interviewed, and then charged with the murder of the teen.

Allen, who was a football player at East Meck High School, was remembered and grieved by a large gathering of friends and family on Monday. They celebrated his life by painting his football number, #90, on a rock, along with other loving messages.