Man Charged With Murder in Connection to Salisbury Murder

A man has been charged and arrested in connection to a murder that took place in Salisbury in May.

Police reported that Michael Duren Faulk was shot and killed in the driveway of his home on Shaver Street. Several gunshot wounds were discovered in the body of Faulk, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Wednesday, police arrested and charged50-year-old Tracey Maurice Pruitt with Faulk’s murder. Police were able to arrest him where he worked at 520 ½ E. Cemetary Street.

Pruitt was booked into Rowan County Jail and is being held without bond.