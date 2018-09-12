Man Charged With Murder One Week After Uptwon Charlotte Homicide

A man has been charged with murder one week after a homicide that occurred in uptown Charlotte.

The incident occurred near South Tyron Street last week. According to police reports, an argument had begun between the victim, 24-year-old Decario Bethea, and the suspect, 20-year-old Daquan Thompson.

The two were in the parking lot of Southside Apartments on Fairwood Avenue during the argument, and Thompson pulled out a firearm and shot Bethea, resulting in his death.

Police engaged in a search for the suspect, and found him already in custody for unrelated charges. Charges of murder were added to these previous charges after an interview by police.

Only Thursday he was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon, and discharge of a firearm into occupied property, in addition to the murder charges that were added on Tuesday.