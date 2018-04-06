Man Dead After Domestic Altercation in South Charlotte

Police are investigating a death after a domestic altercation took place in south Charlotte.

Police arrived at the home in the 400 block of Mountainview Drive after a call reporting a domestic disturbance was made to police.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found the victim, who was unconscious. He was transported to Presbyterian Hospital, but was later pronounced dead. The identity of the man has not been released.

Initial investigations revealed that the death occurred as a result of an altercation between the man and some of his family members at the residence.

Police have not released details of the case, and have not yet said how he and the family members are related. CMPD did release that they are not looking for any suspects in the case, and are conducting extensive interviews with family members.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.