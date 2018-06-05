Man Dies After Being Shot While Driving His Vehicle

A man has died after being shot while he drove his vehicle in University City.

Police have released more information regarding the incident which occurred on Monday morning on West W.T. Harris Boulevard and IBM Drive. The victim of the shooting was driving his car when he was shot by a suspect in another vehicle. The victim, identified as Tevin Javonte Snow, lost control of the vehicle, which travelled across several lanes of traffic before crashing into a guardrail at the opposite side of the road.

The 25-year-old man was rushed to the hospital with critical injuries and was later pronounced dead.

Initial investigations reveal that Snow and the suspect knew each other and that this was not a random act of violence. The suspect is believed to have been in a gray Honda Crosstour which was also being driven during the incident.

Anyone with information on this difficult case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.