Man Dies in Hospital After Road Rage Incident

Police have reported that a man has died in the hospital after a road rage incident that occurred at the beginning of the month.

The incident took place on May 4th at 11:30 a.m. on Mountain Island Highway near Hartis Way. According to reports, Kenneth Dean Nash and a driver driving a dump truck were on Mountain Island Highway when Nash became angry. He got out of the vehicle armed with a handgun.

The driver of the dump truck then struck Nash as well as his SUV with his truck.

Nash was taken to Carolinas Medical Center for treatment, but died from his injuries on May 15.

Investigators found a handgun at the scene. Police have not filed any charges in the case.