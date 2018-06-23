Man Dies in Hospital One Week After Being Shot By Homeowner

A man has died in the hospital approximately one week after being shot by a homeowner during a break-in.

Police in uptown Charlotte said that a break-in and a shooting were reported in the 1100 block of W. 1st Street on June 15. They arrived at around 4:30 p.m. and found one man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Initial investigations revealed that the man, identified as 37-year-old Wayne Corrothers, was at a nearby home on Greenleaf Avenue, and was attempting to rob the home. Police confirmed that he was armed with a firearm. During the incident, the homeowner also retrieved a gun and fired it at Corrothers, striking him.

Corrothers was pronounced dead on Saturday at the hospital.

Police have said that no charges have been brought against the homeowner as of yet, but that the case is still being investigated.