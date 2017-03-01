Man Drives Drunk through Gaston County With Young Son in Car

Police arrested a man in Gaston County after catching him driving while drunk with his 4-year-old son unsecured in the back seat.

The incident was reported to police on Monday in McAdenville. Cramerton Police were called by multiple people who had seen a vehicle driving dangerously through the town of McAdenville. Witnesses of the event saw the suspect nearly hit a tree, and drive right over the center of the circle on Wesleyan Drive.

Police caught up to the erratic driver near the McAdenville Fire Department. They were able to stop the vehicle and identify the suspect as Thomas Brandon II. However, after pulling the man over, he became irate and kicked one of the officers.

Officers were able to gain control of Brandon and handcuff him. At this point, they discovered the 4-year-old child that was in the back seat of the vehicle. The child was not secured with a seatbelt. The child was not injured as a result of the incident, and Brandon had also not sustained any injuries. Police have not released what has happened to the child in the days since the incident.

Police charged Brandon with DWI, hit and run causing property damage, assaulting a government official, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, resisting a public officer, seat belt violation for a passenger under the age of 16, driving with a revoked license, driving left of center, and extradition/fugitive from another state.

Brandon made his first appearance in court on Tuesday and has been placed in Gaston County Jail with a $50,000 bond.