Man Endures Ride in Baggage Compartment of Airplane

In a seemingly accidental incident on Sunday, a Charlotte worker from the Charlotte-Douglas airport endured an hour long flight while locked inside the baggage compartment of an airplane.

The airplane staff had been in the process of readying an airplane for a flight to the Washington-Dulles airport when one of the handlers somehow became trapped inside with the luggage. The plane then proceeded to take off with him still inside.

The plane was in the air for about an hour, reached a height of 27,000, and got up to speeds of more than 400mph. Despite all of these less-than-desirable conditions, along with the extreme temperatures, the worker appeared to be fine and turned down any medical attention.

The flight, which was United Airlines Flight 6060, arrived in DC at 4:16, and workers opening the baggage compartment were astounded to find the man. Afterward followed urgent communication to verify that the man was who he said he was rather than a breach of security. For the sake of everyone’s safety, everyone treated the situation very seriously until they could confirm through radio traffic that the man was indeed a handler at the Charlotte-Douglas airport.

United Express says that none of the other workers remembered seeing him and no one knows exactly how he ended up locked in the baggage compartment, but officials say that they are investigating the situation in order to avoid a similar occurrence in the future.