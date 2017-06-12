Man Faces Charges After Assaulting Paramedic

A man faces charges after assaulting the paramedic that was trying to help him.

The incident occurred early on Sunday morning, just after 12:00 a.m. According to police reports, the paramedic responded to the scene of a drug overdose in the 300 block of East Trade near the transit center.

While attempting to help the man, the paramedic was scratched on the back of her neck, and squeezed on the arm. The 25-year-old was taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries. Reports indicate that she is already back at work.

The suspect, John Kristler, was charged with felony assault with injury to emergency personnel.

Authorities say that this is the 12th attack on a medical professional in Charlotte in the past year.