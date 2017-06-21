Man Found Dead in Car in East Charlotte

In the first of two shootings on Tuesday night, police are investigating after a man was found dead in a car in the front yard of a home in east Charlotte.

The man was found shortly after 11:00 p.m. on Tuesday night. According to police, a call had come in to report a shooting in the 4600 block of Eastwycke Place. Officers arrived at the scene of the shooting to find a car parked in the front yard of a home. Upon closer inspection they found a man with gunshot wounds sitting in the front seat. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Members of the animal control were seen at the scene of the homicide removing two dogs who were found inside the home.

Police have not yet released the name of the deceased, and have not said if they have any suspects yet, but are asking anyone with any information on the incident to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.