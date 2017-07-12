Man Found Dead in East Charlotte

Police are investigating after a man was found dead in east Charlotte.

The deceased man was found on Tuesday afternoon just before 4:00 p.m. Police received a call and arrived at the scene on Biscayne Drive and Eastway Drive. The man was found at the location and was unresponsive at the time of the arrival of police. Medical personnel pronounced him dead at the scene.

Authorities are now working to identify the cause of death, and have not said whether foul play is suspected. The victim has been identified, but his identity will not be released until the family is notified of the man’s death.

Anyone with information regarding the man’s death is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.