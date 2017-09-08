Man Found Dead in Union County Home

Investigations are taking place after a man was found dead inside a Union County home this week.

The body was found after police responded to a welfare check on Wednesday at a home in Indian Trail. According to reports, a worker had arrived at the home and knocked on the door, but the owner of the home had not answered.

The man was identified as 87-year-old Sim Augusta Flowe.

Deputies were at the scene for several hours collecting evidence and canvassing the area. Union County police say that there were no signs of a break in or a robbery, but that the injuries sustained by Flowe may suggest a homicide.