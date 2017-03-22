Man Found Dead Near Local Elementary School

Police are investigating after the body of a man was found behind a local elementary school in northwest Charlotte.

According to police, the body was found close to the baseball field of Allenbrook Elementary school. Officers found the victim on Wednesday afternoon at approximately 1:30 p.m., and were able to identify the body as being that of 18-year-old Tyshaud Brown. Police indicated that he appeared to have a gunshot wound. Brown was pronounced dead at the scene.

CMPD released a statement on Twitter saying that no students from the school were involved in the incident. Police asked all parents picking up children to come to the front of the school in order to avoid the scene of the investigation.

Police say that this homicide, which is the 20th homicide of the year, is being investigated as having no relation to the school.