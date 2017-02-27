Man from Lancaster Charged for Saturday Shooting

One teenager has been arrested after a shooting that happened in Lancaster, South Carolina on Saturday.

The incident occurred in the late afternoon on Saturday. An unidentified 18-year-old woman was brought to Springs Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound to her shoulder. Medical personnel called police who arrived at the hospital at approximately 5:30 p.m. to speak with the woman.

The woman told officers that she had been driving into the parking lot of an apartment complex when she was shot in the shoulder by the suspect.

The teenager, Zion Twitty, 18, was later identified as the suspect and a tip led investigators to his location. Police arrested him and put him in custody without bond in Lancaster County Detention Center. Twitty was charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm during a violent crime.