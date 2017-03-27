Man From Rock Hill Charged With Assault After Hitting Daughter

A man from Rock Hill has been charged this week after hitting his daughter with a belt.

According to police, the daughter had come home accompanied by her boyfriend after curfew early on Saturday morning, causing the father to become irate. According to interviews with the victim and her boyfriend, the suspect, 36-year-old Sekari Arrie Feely, took off his belt and struck his daughter several times, knocking her to the ground.

In addition to striking the girl with his belt, the father also reportedly pulled out a gun. Further investigations showed that the gun had been a BB gun. Police were unable to find the weapon.

Police were called to the scene at approximately 2:00 a.m. at which point they interviewed witnesses and reported the incident to the S.C. Department of Social Services.

Feely was charged with assault.