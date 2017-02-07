Man Hijacks Ambulance in Gaston County

A patient caused havoc Tuesday morning by hijacking his own ambulance and forcing workers to drive the vehicle for several miles.

The incident happened just before noon. The patient, who was Bobby Glenn, was riding in the ambulance on his way to the hospital to be admitted for involuntary commitment. According to reports, his 3-year-old child was also in the vehicle at the time. Shortly before 12:00 p.m., Glenn lashed out at the workers in the back of the ambulance, attacking them with his hands. He then proceeded to the front of the vehicle where he forced the driver to drive under his direction.

The ambulance proceeded to northbound I-85 towards McAdenville. At this time, officers who were following in their vehicles were able to speed to the front of the ambulance and bring it to a halt.

Although the workers were in shock after the incident, no one was injured during the course of the hijacking and subsequent chase. Police were able to apprehend Glenn shortly afterwards and take him to Gaston County Jail.