Man Hospitalized After Being Shot At While Driving on W.T. Harris Boulevard

One man was hospitalized after he was shot while driving his car on W.T. Harris Boulevard on Monday morning.

The incident occurred near the intersection of West W.T. Harris Boulevard and IBM Drive in northeast Charlotte. According to reports, the victim was driving his car when shots were fired into the vehicle. The shots struck the victim who lost control of his vehicle.

The vehicle traveled across several lanes of oncoming traffic before coming to a stop at a guardrail on the opposite side. No other vehicles were struck during the incident, and no other injuries were reported.

Emergency teams responded to the scene and transported the victim to Carolinas Medical Center where he is being treated for life-threatening injuries.

The shooting took place near Vance High School and James Martin Middle School, but neither school was placed on lockdown.

Traffic lanes were closed during investigations. No arrests have been made at this time.