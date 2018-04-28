Man Hospitalized After Gaston County Shooting

A man has been hospitalized following a shooting in Gaston County on Friday.

A call reporting a shooting brought police to a home in the 1500 block of West Fifth Avenue in Gastonia at around 2:15 p.m.

When authorities arrived at the scene they found a man suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds to his neck. He was rushed to a local hospital.

Police began a search for the suspect, combing the area around the home and using deploying K-9 units to search nearby. 25-year-old Douglas Blake Stowe of Gastonia was arrested at a nearby Burger King that was less than a mile from 1516 West Fifth where the shooting took place. As of Friday evening, he had not yet been charged with the shooting.

The suspect had been in custody earlier this year after a parole warrant violation due to traffic charges. He was released in January.

Two other people were in the home sleeping at the time of the shooting. Police said they did not hear the incident.

