Man Hospitalized After Hit and Run

Investigations are taking place after a man was seriously injured and hospitalized in a hit and run.

The incident occurred on Wednesday night at around 9:15 p.m. According to reports, the victim was in the parking lot of a Zaxby’s in the 8900 block of Albemarle Road when he was struck by a vehicle.

Police arrived on the scene to find the victim suffering from serious injuries. He was transported to Carolinas Medical Center Main where he is being treated for life-threatening injuries.

Officers say that the vehicle which hit the pedestrian had been stolen earlier that same evening. The car was later found abandoned at a location in the 7200 block of Albemarle Road.

The suspect or suspects have not yet been arrested.

Anyone who knows anything about the crime is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.