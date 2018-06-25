Man in Catawba County Kidnapped Girlfriend, Beat Her For Three Days

A man in Catawba County was charged after kidnapping his girlfriend, beating her, and keeping her in captivity for three days.

Investigations into the case began when the victim arrived at a local police department. The woman told police that she had just escaped from her boyfriend’s home where she had been kept captive and beaten for days.

Police noted that there were serious injuries on the woman’s body, including on the neck, face, torso, ears, arms, and ribs.

The woman came to the police department at around 3:40 a.m. on Monday. She was kidnapped on June 21, 2018, after which her boyfriend, identified as 24-year-old Ray Farnsworth, held her down for several hours and beat her.

On June 22, 2018, police reported that the suspect again beat the victim and strangled her nearly to the point of unconsciousness.

Farnsworth took precautions to prevent the victim from escaping. According to reports, he destroyed two cell phones so that the woman could not make any calls. However, after several days, the woman was able to escape the home with her dog and proceeded to the police department.

After initial interviews and investigations, police went to Farnworth’s home on West 20th 1/2 Street. A search was conducted after which the suspect was found and arrested.

He was booked into Catawba County Detention Facility without bond, and faces charges of second-degree kidnapping, assault on a female, and assault by strangulation.