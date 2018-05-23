Man in Fort Mill Arrested After Flashing Police

A man was arrested in Fort Mill after he flashed police.

The incident occurred on Wednesday morning at the Family Dollar on North Dobys Bridge Road at around 1:00 a.m. According to police reports, 37-year-old Willie Neal Watts was in the area at the time, and walked up to police. He was shouting what police called “obscenities and profanities” at police as he approached.

Police asked the man to leave the area. The suspect initially turned and began walking away from the area, but then decided to turn back around. As he did, he lifted his shirt, and flashed police.

The incident, which was caught on video, resulted in Watt’s arrest for indecent exposure.

This is not Watt’s first run-in with the law. Officers say he has criminal charges on his record dating all the way back to 1998. The charges have all been in Fort Mill and York County. The offenses were varied with everything from assault to drug charges.