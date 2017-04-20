Man in Newton Confesses to Stabbing His Wife

A man in Catawba County has confessed to the attempted murder of his wife over the weekend.

The incident occurred in the 1200 block of East H Street. According to reports, the couple had been going through a separation, and the suspect, 37-year-old Rong Scott See, was at the house collecting his personal belongings. The two were in the basement of the house when the suspect’s wife, 28-year-old Angela Sing See, turned away from him to help him collect the items. The man then attacked her from behind with a Laos knife. The knife caused wounds on the back of her head and severed hair from her scalp. After the attack, Rong See was tackled and held to the floor by his younger brother.

Police were called to the scene and found Angela See upon the curb outside bleeding from her head and clutching hair in her hand. She directed police to the basement where they found the suspect still being held to the floor by his brother. The victim was taken to Catawba Valley Medical Center to be treated for her wounds. She was later released.

Police took the suspect in for questioning where he admitted his plan to kill his wife. The suspect said that he was going to kill his wife and then hang himself in the back yard. After the confession, See was charged with attempted first-degree murder. He was arrested and is being held on a $500,000 bond.