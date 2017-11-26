Man Injured in Officer Involved Shooting

An investigation is underway following an officer-involved shooting that left one man injured on Thanksgiving day.

According to the Rock Hill Police, the incident took place on the 500 block of Hutchinson Street in Rock Hill at around 4 p.m. It was reported to police that a 30-year-old white man was standing on his front porch with a gun.

An order to pick up the man for mental health treatment was in possession of the officers who responded to the scene, police say. Neighbors confirm the man suffered from severe depression.

Upon arriving at the man’s house, police attempted to get the subject to calm down, but he refused to lay down his weapon and fled back into the house. SWAT, negotiators, and support personnel were called to the scene, and numerous attempts were made to get the subject to come out peaceably, but he would not cooperate.

SWAT members entered the home to take the subject’s gun. Two SWAT officers fired their weapons and hit the subject.

The SWAT medics and Piedmont EMS treated the man’s injuries, and he was flown to CMC Main where he is currently undergoing treatment. As of Friday morning, Rock Hill Police report that the suspect is in stable condition and expected to make a full recovery.

No other injuries were reported