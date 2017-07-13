Man Injured in West Charlotte Shooting

One man has been injured in a shooting that took place in west Charlotte on Thursday.

The shooting occurred in the early hours of Thursday just after 1:00 a.m. in the 100 block of Oregon Street. According to reports, police arrived at the scene after a shooting in the area was reported, but there was no victim at the scene.

The victim was later discovered at Presbyterian Hospital where he had gone for medical attention. He was treated for gunshot wounds. The condition of the victim is unknown at this time.

No arrests have been made in connection to the shooting, and authorities say that they do not yet have a suspect. Anyone with information relating to the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.