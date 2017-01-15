Man is Shot at Club in Rock Hill

A 28-year-old man was shot by a club owner after a fight broke out in a club in Rock Hill.

According to sources, a fight had broken out at the Hideaway Club on Baskins Road between the victim and several other people. Everyone involved in the fight was asked by employees to leave the premises and to go into the parking lot instead.

After the group was taken outside by club employees, the victim, who’s name has not yet been released, tried to reenter the club. He was stopped at the door by the owner, a 76-year-old man. The victim then attacked the owner of the club when he was refused entry, and in response, the owner fired a shot at the man with a gun.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he died of his injury.

So far, no arrests have been made, and no one has been charged for the incident.