Man Kidnapped, Attacked by Knife

A man in Maiden, North Carolina, was kidnapped and attacked with a knife on Monday, police say.

According to reports, the victim, who has not been identified, was located near the Lincoln and Catawba County line off of I-40 when two suspects approached him and held him at gunpoint. The suspects stole several of his possessions including a laptop and cash, before entering his vehicle and forcing him to drive them around.

After some time, the two suspects forced him to stop at a location in a cul-de-sac in Maiden, and attacked him with a knife causing serious, life-threatening injuries. The suspects then fled. Police found the victim lying at this location just before 12:00 p.m. on Monday morning. He was briefly treated at the scene before being airlifted to Carolinas Medical Center. Emergency surgery was performed on the victim.

Police say that they are now looking for the two men who perpetrated the attack. The suspects were both white males, and around 30-years-old. One of the men had strawberry blonde hair, and the other had dark hair. Anyone with information is asked to contact local police.